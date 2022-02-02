Glencore's cobalt output climbs on Mutanda restart; sticks to 2022 targets

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L said on Wednesday its cobalt output rose 14% in 2021, boosted by the limited restart of production at the world's largest cobalt mine, Mutanda, in south-east Democratic Republic of Congo.

The London-listed company reported a 5% fall in copper production and a 3% drop in coal output in 2021, but kept its 2022 outlook unchanged.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Clara Denina in London; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

