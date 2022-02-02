Glencore's cobalt output climbs on Mutanda restart; sticks to 2022 targets

Contributors
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Clara Denina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Miner and trader Glencore said on Wednesday its cobalt output rose 14% in 2021, boosted by the limited restart of production at the world's largest cobalt mine, Mutanda, in south-east Democratic Republic of Congo.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L said on Wednesday its cobalt output rose 14% in 2021, boosted by the limited restart of production at the world's largest cobalt mine, Mutanda, in south-east Democratic Republic of Congo.

The London-listed company reported a 5% fall in copper production and a 3% drop in coal output in 2021, but kept its 2022 outlook unchanged.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Clara Denina in London; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More