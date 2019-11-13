Glencore's Canadian unit to close Brunswick Lead Smelter

Nov 13 (Reuters) - British diversified miner Glencore Plc's GLEN.L Canadian unit said on Wednesday it will permanently close the Brunswick Lead Smelter in Belledune, New Brunswick.

"We have thoroughly assessed all our options and come to the unavoidable conclusion that the smelter is simply not sustainable, regardless of the recent labour dispute," said Chris Eskdale, Glencore Canada Corp's head zinc & lead assets.

