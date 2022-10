Oct 28 (Reuters) - The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission on Friday refused Glencore PLC's GLEN.L application to expand the Glendall coal mine due to the significant impact it would have on the heritage values in the region.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.