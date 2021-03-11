Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru suspends operations over community blockade

LIMA, March 11 (Reuters) - Antapaccay copper mine in Peru, controlled by Glencore , on Thursday announced the suspension of operations due to a road blockade by local communities, said the miner in a statement.

The mine near the city of Espinar in the Cusco region is the sixth largest copper producer in Peru, accounting last year for 8.8% of Peru's total copper production. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing) ((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;)) Keywords: PERU COPPER/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.