Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru faces new attack as fire lit on grounds -source

LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru was facing a new attack on Friday, with a fire seen in the workers' housing area believed to have been started by protesters, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Video footage published by the company on its Facebook page shows people putting flammable material near the mine.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

