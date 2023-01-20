US Markets

Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru faces new attack as fire lit on grounds -source

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

January 20, 2023 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru was facing a new attack on Friday, with a fire seen in the workers' housing area believed to have been started by protesters, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Video footage published by the company on its Facebook page shows people putting flammable material near the mine.

