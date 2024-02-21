Glencore's 2023 earnings halve

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Wednesday lower commodity prices had halved its earnings last year, and slashed its payout to investors, as the company saves to fund the acquisition of a 77% stake in Teck Resources' metallurgical coal business.

After two consecutive record years, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) halved to $17.1 billion from $34.1 billion a year earlier, in line with analysts' consensus estimates of $17.15 billion.

(Reporting by Clara Denina And Pratima Desai)

