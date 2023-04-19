Markets

Glencore Willing To Make Offer Directly To Teck Shareholders - Quick Facts

April 19, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - In an open letter to the class B shareholders of Teck Resources Limited (TCK_A.TO, TECK), Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) affirmed its proposal will stand and remain valid if Teck delays its shareholders' meeting or Teck shareholders vote down the proposed Teck separation on 26 April 2023. Glencore noted that it is willing to make an offer directly to Teck shareholders if the proposed Teck separation does not proceed and Glencore believes that this is required where there continues to be no engagement from the Teck Board.

Glencore said it has never stated that its proposal is "best and final". The Group is willing to consider making improvements to its proposal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TECK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.