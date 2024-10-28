Glencore upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded Glencore (GLNCY) to Buy from Hold with a 465 GBp price target
- Glencore price target lowered to 485 GBp from 520 GBp at Barclays
- Glencore, US Strategic Metals enter partnership with Chilean Cobalt
- Glencore price target lowered to 500 GBp from 530 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- Glencore added to European Conviction List at Goldman Sachs
