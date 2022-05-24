Glencore unit to plead guilty to bribery in London court

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of commodity trading giant Glencore Plc GLEN.L indicated on Tuesday that it would plead guilty to seven counts of bribery in connection with its oil operations, the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

Glencore, whose representatives appeared in court in the United States and Britain on Tuesday, said in February it would set aside $1.5 billion for probes into bribery and market manipulation relating to some of its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Jan Harvey)

