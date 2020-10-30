US Markets
Glencore trims coal guidance as strike continues at Colombian mine

Glencore lowered its 2020 coal production guidance by 5.7% to 109 million tonnes as a strike at the Cerrejon mine in Colombia entered its 60th day on Friday.

Cerrejon, owned equally by Glencore, BHP Group BHPB.L and Anglo American AAL.L, has been in negotiations with its largest union and on Wednesday said that "significant advances" had been made.

Glencore's year-to-date coal production is 83.5 million tonnes, 20% down on the same period last year.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by David Goodman )

