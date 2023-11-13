Glencore to take steps towards restart of Nordenham zinc smelter -sources

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Commodity trader and miner Glencore GLEN.L will take steps next year towards a potential restart of its Nordenham zinc smelter, which has been on care and maintenance for more than a year, said two sources close to the matter.

Surging power prices after Russia invaded Ukraine last year have forced shutdowns and suspension of many smelters, mostly energy-intensive zinc and aluminium.

(Reporting by Julian Luk and Pratima Desai Editing by David Goodman )

