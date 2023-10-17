News & Insights

Glencore to shut Mount Isa copper mines by second half of 2025

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

October 17, 2023 — 06:43 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Adds details of mine shutdown in paragraph 2, quotes in paragraph 3

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mining giant Glencore GLEN.L said on Wednesday that it is set to close its copper operations at Mount Isa mines in Queensland by the second half of 2025.

The commodities miner and trader's decision followed studies and reviews that it is not possible to further extend the life of the underground mines as they had reached the end of their mine life.

Mount Isa mines is the second-largest copper producer in Australia, according to Glencore's website.

Sam Strohmayr, chief operating officer of Glencore's Zinc Assets in Australia, said it was flagging the closure ahead of schedule as it wanted their workers to consider the best options for them.

Mount Isa underground copper mines, copper concentrator and supporting services currently employ around 1,200 people.

The company will continue to keep other metals assets operational including the copper smelter, George Fisher Mine, zinc-lead concentrator, and lead smelter in Mount Isa, as well as the copper refinery in Townsville.

The Australian Financial Review first reported the news of the mines closure on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.