Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mining giant Glencore GLEN.L is set to close its copper mines in Mount Isa by the end of 2025, in a move that will result in the loss of about 1,000 jobs, newspaper Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.