Glencore to sell Australian copper mine to SPAC for $1.1 bln

November 23, 2022 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Wednesday that blank-check firm Metal Acquisition Corp MTAL.N agreed to an amended agreement to buy the global miner's Cobar copper mine in Australia in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Glencore said the two parties have agreed to amend terms, which involves Glencore receiving $1.1 billion as originally agreed in a March deal, along with amended payment terms and a 1.5% net smelter return life of mine royalty.

