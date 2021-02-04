Glencore to return Prodeco's coal mining contracts to Colombia

Adds comment from the statement, background

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Thursday its Colombian unit will start the process of handing back its mining contracts to the Republic of Colombia, after a review found that the Calenturitas and La Jagua mines were uneconomic to recommence operations.

The unit, Prodeco, conducted the review to identify cost efficiencies after the Colombian National Mining Agency last month declined a request that the mines remain on care and maintenance.

Prodeco has re-commenced the voluntary redundancy programme and its mines will remain on care and maintenance until the formal process of relinquishing the contracts is completed, Glencore said.

Glencore's coal production tumbled 24% to 106 million tonnes in 2020, it reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.