Glencore to return $4.5 bln to shareholders after record earnings

Adds details, CEO's quote

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L said on Thursday it would return $4.5 billion to investors, including a share buyback of $3 billion, after it reported a record half-yearly profit that more than doubled on higher metal prices and market volatility.

Prices for much of what Glencore mines, including thermal coal used to generate electricity, have reached record highs, due to volatile commodity markets, shortages during protracted COVID-19-related lockdowns, and the war in Ukraine.

"Looking ahead, tightening financial conditions and a deteriorating macro-economic environment present some uncertainty for commodity markets through the second half of the year," Chief Executive Officer Gary Nagle said.

The group's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $18.92 billion in the six months to June, compared with $8.7 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8235 pounds)

(Reporting by Clara Denina in London and Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.