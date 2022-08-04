Glencore to return $4.5 billion to shareholders

Miner and trader Glencore said on Thursday it would return $4.5 billion to investors, after it reported half-yearly profit that more than doubled.

The group's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $18.92 billion in the six months to June, compared with $8.7 billion a year earlier.

