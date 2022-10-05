Glencore to place Nordenham zinc smelter on care and maintenance from Nov 1

Adds timing, production, LME zinc prices

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore will place its GLEN.L Nordenham zinc smelter in Germany on care and maintenance from Nov. 1, it said in a memo.

"The cessation of production is a reaction to various external factors affecting the business and wider European industry," said Koen Demesmaeker, chairman of the supervisory board, in the memo.

The stop will remain in place until macro economic conditions improve, Demesmaeker added.

Surging power prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine have forced shutdowns and suspension of energy-intensive aluminium and zinc smelters in Europe, and more cutbacks are likely, companies have said.

Glencore bought the Nordenham smelter after it filed for insolvency in May 2020, when the COVID pandemic hit demand.

The smelter produces around 165,000 tonnes of zinc and zinc alloys per year, according to its website.

Benchmark zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange CMZN3 at around $3,000 a tonne are down nearly 40% since hitting a record high of $4,896 a tonne in March.

