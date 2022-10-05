Commodities

Glencore to place Nordenham zinc smelter on care and maintenance from Nov 1

Clara Denina Reuters
Pratima Desai Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore will place its GLEN.L Nordenham zinc smelter in Germany on care and maintenance from Nov. 1, it said in a memo.

"The cessation of production is a reaction to various external factors affecting the business and wider European industry," said Koen Demesmaeker, chairman of the supervisory board, in the memo.

Surging power prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, especially in Europe, have forced shutdowns and suspension of many smelters, mostly energy-intensive aluminium and zinc.

Glencore bought the Nordenham smelter after it filed for insolvency in May 2020, when the COVID pandemic hit demand.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Pratima Desai; editing by David Evans)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

