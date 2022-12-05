World Markets

Glencore to pay Republic of Congo $180 mln over alleged corruption claims

December 05, 2022 — 01:58 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Monday it would pay $180 million to the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of an agreement covering all present and future claims "arising from any alleged acts of corruption" by the miner in the country between 2007 and 2018.

"This (agreement) includes activities in certain Group businesses that have been the subject of various investigations by, amongst others, the United States Department of Justice and the DRC's National Financial Intelligence Unit and Ministry of Justice," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.