Glencore to pay Republic of Congo $180 mln over alleged corruption claims

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Monday it would pay $180 million to the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of an agreement covering all present and future claims "arising from any alleged acts of corruption" by the miner in the country between 2007 and 2018.

"This (agreement) includes activities in certain Group businesses that have been the subject of various investigations by, amongst others, the United States Department of Justice and the DRC's National Financial Intelligence Unit and Ministry of Justice," the company said in a statement.

