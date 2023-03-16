Glencore to not renew $16 bln aluminium contract with Russia's Rusal - Bloomberg News

Adds detail, background

March 16 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L will not renew a $16 billion deal to buy aluminium from Russia's largest producer United Co Rusal International when it expires next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting Chief Executive Officer Gary Nagle.

The decision to walk away from the deal comes under Glencore's policy of not doing any new business with Russia, which the miner and trader introduced after the country's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, the report said.

The group has continued to honour existing contracts, the report added.

Bloomberg had reported last month that Trafigura Group, one of Glencore's biggest trading rivals, is in talks about securing its own supply of metal from Rusal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Glencore, Rusal and Trafigura did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

