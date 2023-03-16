Commodities

Glencore to not renew $16 bln aluminium contract with Russia's Rusal - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 16, 2023 — 04:05 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

March 16 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L will not renew a $16 billion deal to buy aluminium from Russia's largest producer United Co Rusal International when it expires next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting Chief Executive Officer Gary Nagle.

The decision to walk away from the deal comes under Glencore's policy of not doing any new business with Russia, which the miner and trader introduced after the country's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, the report said.

The group has continued to honour existing contracts, the report added.

Bloomberg had reported last month that Trafigura Group, one of Glencore's biggest trading rivals, is in talks about securing its own supply of metal from Rusal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Glencore, Rusal and Trafigura did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.