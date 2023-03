March 16 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L will not renew a $16 billion deal to buy aluminum from Russia's largest producer United Co Rusal International PJSC, which expires next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting Chief Executive Gary Nagle.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

