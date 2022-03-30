Glencore to honour pre-existing Russia contracts, no new deals

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Global mining and trading Glencore GLEN.L said on Wednesday it had "no realistic way to exit" its stakes in Russian company En+ Group ENPLq.L and state oil firm Rosneft ROSN.MM after reviewing its business ties.

The London-listed miner added in the statement that it would "not enter into any new trading business in respect of Russian origin commodities unless directed by the relevant government authorities".

On March 1, the Swiss company said it was reviewing its business activities in Russia.

Western companies began severing ties with Moscow days after its invasion of Ukraine, under pressure from governments and shareholders.

Glencore holds a 10.5% stake in aluminium and hydropower company En+ that in turns is the majority owner of Russian aluminium producer Rusal RUAL.MM.

Glencore has a 0.57% stake in Rosneft.

It does not have any board or management representation in either company.

