Glencore to buy remaining 18% stake in PolyMet Mining

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 17, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

July 17 (Reuters) - PolyMet Mining Corp PLM.A on Monday accepted Glencore Plc's GLEN.L proposal to buy the remaining 18% stake in the company for about $73 million.

PolyMet's stock more than doubled on July 3 after Glencore offered $2.11 per share in cash for the remaining stake.

The acquisition is subject to shareholder approval at a meeting set for the end of the third quarter or early in the final quarter of the year, PolyMet added.

PolyMet is developing a copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota with Canada's Teck Resources TECKb.TO, another company which is on Glencore's radar.

