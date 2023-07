July 31 (Reuters) - Miner Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO said on Monday it plans to sell its 56% stake in the Minera Agua Rica Alumbrera copper project in Argentina to Swiss commodities giant Glencore GLEN.L for $475 million.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.