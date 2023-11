Nov 14 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy a 77% stake in Canadian miner Teck Resources' TECKb.TO steelmaking coal business for $6.93 billion.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

