Glencore to buy Brazilian assets from Norsk Hydro in $1.11 bln deal

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL said on Thursday it will sell a 30% stake in Brazilian alumina refinery Alunorte and a 5% stake in bauxite producer Mineracao Rio do Norte to Swiss miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L.

"The transactions will have a total net enterprise value of $1.11 billion," Hydro said in a statement.

Glencore said in a separate statement it expected to pay around $700 million for the equity stakes, which will give it an offtake of the metal of a value proportionate to its equity stake.

Hydro will use proceeds from the transaction for strategic growth and for shareholder distribution, CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim said.

