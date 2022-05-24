Glencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probe

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Commodity trader Glencore will appear in court in the United States and the United Kingdom later on Tuesday, it said, to potentially resolve investigations into the group following corruption allegations.

May 24 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Glencore GLEN.L will appear in court in the United States and the United Kingdom later on Tuesday, it said, to potentially resolve investigations into the group following corruption allegations.

The company, one of the world's biggest miners and commodity traders, said it still expects to resolve those investigations and the one in Brazil this year.

Glencore said it also expects to issue an announcement after the court hearings are concluded.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters