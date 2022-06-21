Glencore subsidiary pleads guilty in Britain to bribery
LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of commodity trading giant Glencore GLEN.L on Tuesday formally pleaded guilty in a London court to seven counts of bribery in connection with oil operations in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Sudan.
The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said sentencing had been postponed to November.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by David Goodman )
((kirstin.ridley@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 513 5666;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Uganda says exploration results show it has 31 mln tonnes of gold ore
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels, sees risks