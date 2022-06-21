Glencore subsidiary pleads guilty in Britain to bribery

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of commodity trading giant Glencore GLEN.L on Tuesday formally pleaded guilty in a London court to seven counts of bribery in connection with oil operations in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Sudan.

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said sentencing had been postponed to November.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by David Goodman )

