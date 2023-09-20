News & Insights

Glencore stopped being Russneft's shareholder in 2022 - Russneft

September 20, 2023 — 12:49 am EDT

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Glencore stopped being a shareholder in the oil producer Russneft in 2022, the Russian company said on Wednesday.

Glencore sold out of Russneft in 2022, capping two decades of investments which saw the Swiss commodities firm trading millions of barrels of the Russian group's oil even as it witnessed some of Russia's top corporate and political battles.

