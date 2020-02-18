Glencore Stock Slides as Weak Commodity Prices and Trade Tensions Lead to First Loss in Four Years

Glencore stock slid on Tuesday as the mining giant posted its first annual loss in four years due to weaker commodity prices and global trade tensions.

The Anglo-Swiss commodities trader reported a net loss of $404 million last year, down from $3.41 billion in profit in 2018. However, adjusted Ebitda of $11.6 billion beat estimates of $11.25 billion.

The net loss was driven by $2.8 billion of write-downs on Colombian coal, Chad oil and African copper assets, the company said. That included an almost $1 billion charge relating to two Colombian coal operations caused by lower coal prices in Europe as a result of cheap natural-gas prices.

Chief executive Ivan Glasenberg said: “Our performance in 2019 reflected the prolonged and uncertain [US-China] trade deal negotiations, generally weaker prices for our key commodities and some operational challenges experienced at our ramp-up/development assets.”

Glasenberg added that the company was closely watching the coronavirus outbreak and its potential impact on global growth and markets.

Shares fell 3.3% on Tuesday and the stock has now fallen 43% over the past two years. The world’s largest exporter and producer of thermal coal has struggled with weaker commodity prices and a global transition away from coal, as well as corruption probes.

In a separate announcement, Glencore said it had made progress on its own role in the transition to a low-carbon economy. The London-listed miner said it was targeting a 30% reduction in scope 3 emissions—which includes all emissions from the use of its products—by 2035 through the “natural depletion of our oil and coal resource base over time.”

Looking ahead. Adam Vettese, analyst at investment platform eToro said: “While last year’s trade war and weak commodity prices will have played a role in Glencore’s poor recent performance, the brutal truth is that its position as the world’s number-one exporter of thermal coal is becoming a millstone around its neck and partly why it has made its first loss in four years.”

UBS analyst Myles Allsop was more upbeat. He said the results were a “small positive surprise” and that Glencore had a “relatively attractive commodity mix,” giving the stock a buy rating.

