Glencore Slips To H1 Loss; Now Sees FY20 Adjusted EBIT At Top End Of View

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Thursday that its first-half net loss attributable to equity holders was $2.60 billion, compared to prior year's profit of $226 million.

Loss per share was $0.20, compared to profit of $0.02 a year ago.

Net loss included impairments of $3.2 billion mainly as a result of lower commodity prices related to the economic uncertainty arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adjusted EBIT was $1.47 billion, down 34 percent from last year's $2.23 billion. Meanwhile, marketing adjusted EBIT was $2 billion, doubled from $1.0 billion last year.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 13 percent from last year to $4.83 billion.

Revenue plunged to $70.96 billion from last year's $107.43 billion.

Funds from operations grew 5 percent to $3.69 billion.

Looking ahead, the company now expects full year 2020 adjusted EBIT at the top end of its long-term $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion range, citing strong performance from marketing segment.

Glencore's Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg, said, "The outlook remains uncertain in the short term. ..Over the longer term, our diversified commodity portfolio, positions us well to play a key role in the next upward economic cycle, benefiting in particular from the commodities required for the transition to a low-carbon economy."

The company said its Board has concluded that it would be inappropriate to make a distribution to shareholders in 2020, instead prioritising the acceleration of Net debt reduction to within its target range of

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.