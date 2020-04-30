US Markets
AAL

Glencore slashes 2020 spending, production guidance as coronavirus hits

Contributor
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Glencore on Thursday cut its capital expenditure and production targets in 2020 as the coronavirus worsened the economic outlook and hit its business.

Adds detail, context

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L on Thursday cut its capital expenditure and production targets in 2020 as the coronavirus worsened the economic outlook and hit its business.

The London-listed miner said spending for the year would fall by $1 billion-$1.5 billion from an original expectation of $5.5 billion.

The coronavirus has routed global markets, disrupted supply chains and forced miners to slow or shut operations as governments introduced measures to curb its spread.

Glencore said copper production in its first quarter fell 9% to 293,000 tonnes compared to the same period a year ago, while cobalt output slid 44% to 6,100 tonnes as it shut its Congo operations.

Government restrictions forced Glencore to shutter some operations in Chad, Peru, Colombia, South Africa and Canada. The miner said it was ramping up operations in Canada and South Africa.

Miners including Antofagasta ANTO.L, Anglo American AAL.L and Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N have also cut capital expenditure due to the coronavirus while Rio Tinto RIO.L cut its forecast for annual copper output.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by David Evans)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 77 43 366 127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL FCX RIO

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular