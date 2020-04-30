Glencore slashes 2020 spending, production guidance as coronavirus hits

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L on Thursday cut its capital expenditure and production targets for most of its metals in 2020 as the coronavirus worsened the economic outlook and hit its business.

The London-listed miner said 2020 spending would fall by $1 billion-$1.5 billion from an original expectation of $5.5 billion.

Glencore said copper production in its first quarter fell 9% to 293,000 tonnes compared to the same period a year ago, while cobalt output slid 44% to 6,100 tonnes as it shut its Congo operations.

