Glencore shares fall 3.5% as output guidance misses consensus estimates

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares in miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L fell as much as 3.5% on Tuesday after 2023 production guidance across all the commodities it mines missed consensus estimates.

The company guided towards copper production of 1.04 million tonnes in 2023, down from 1.06 million this year and compared to a consensus of analysts at 1.124 million tonnes.

