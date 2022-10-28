Commodities

Glencore set for record 2022 despite second-half fall

Contributors
Clara Denina Reuters
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Glencore expects second-half adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for its trading unit to reach $1.6 billion, much lower than in the first half, but high oil and coal prices place it on track for a record 2022 performance.

Updates with more details, analyst quote

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L expects second-half adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for its trading unit to reach $1.6 billion, much lower than in the first half, but high oil and coal prices place it on track for a record 2022 performance.

Earnings in the first half had reached $3.7 billion. Its long-term annual outlook range stood between $2.2 billion and $3.2 billion.

"Glencore expects a significantly reduced, but still above average H2 marketing result... This will likely be taken as a slight disappointment by the market," said Tyler Broda at RBC Capital Markets.

Glencore's share price fell 3% at the open.

Extreme weather conditions in Australia that impacted some mines and supply chain snags in Kazakhstan as a result of the Ukraine war, led Glencore to cut its full-year production targets for coal, zinc and nickel.

But it reported a 7% increase in coal production for the first nine months of the year, driven by its Colombian Cerrejón mine.

Copper output fell 14% to 770,500 tonnes, partly due to continued reduced output from the Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Glencore in July cut its full-year copper guidance to 1.06 million tonnes for the year, down from 1.11 million tonnes previously because of geotechnical problems at the Katanga open-pit operation.

(Reporting by Clara Denina, Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Barbara Lewis)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular