Glencore sells Yancoal Australia stake in $A422 mln block trade -sources

Glencore has sold its stake in Yancoal Australia in a block trade worth A$422 million ($293 million), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The deal involved 84.5 million shares sold at A$5 each, added the sources, who could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

Glencore and Yancoal Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.4393 Australian dollars)

