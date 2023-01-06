Glencore sells warehousing unit Access World

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Global Capital Merchants said on Friday it had acquired Glencore's GLEN.L warehousing and logistics unit Access World Group, which was founded in 1933 and acquired by the London-listed miner in 2010.

Global Capital Merchants did not disclose how much it had paid for the unit.

Access World Group currently operates a network of port and warehouse facilities in key locations in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the company said in a release.

Global Capital Merchants is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)

