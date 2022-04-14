World Markets
MPC

Glencore sells UAE Murban crude to U.S. refiner Marathon in rare deal - sources

Contributor
Florence Tan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Commodities trader Glencore has sold 1 million barrels of June-loading Murban crude to U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp in a rare deal, traders said on Thursday, as more U.S. refiners seek replacements for Russian oil.

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Glencore GLEN.L has sold 1 million barrels of June-loading Murban crude to U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N in a rare deal, traders said on Thursday, as more U.S. refiners seek replacements for Russian oil.

The deal also comes as the economics of moving Middle East crude to the United States, the world's No. 2 crude importer, have become attractive, they said.

Murban is a flagship grade produced in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and is typically consumed in Asia.

Up to 11 million barrels of Murban crude is estimated to have traded in the spot market over the past week after its spot premiums fell to the lowest in two months. CRU/M

Murban, prized for its high middle distillates content and similar in quality to Russian Sokol and ESPO crude, is well sought after by refiners in Asia and the United States which are ramping up output for diesel and jet fuel.

Refining margins for these products soared to all-time highs as Western sanctions have disrupted oil exports from Russia, the world's top crude and products exporter combined, while global inventories are at multi-year lows.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kenneth Maxwell)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

The Latest With the Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Mar 31, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular