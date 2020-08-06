Glencore scraps $2.6 billion dividend as first-half earnings fall

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Thursday it was scrapping its $2.6 billion dividend due to the uncertain financial outlook caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and would instead prioritise lowering debt.

Glencore's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 13% to $4.8 billion in the six months to June compared to a year ago, beating the $4.3 billion expected by 14 analysts compiled by Vuma.

