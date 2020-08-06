Glencore scraps $2.6 billion dividend as first-half earnings fall

Contributors
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Julia Payne Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Glencore said on Thursday it was scrapping its $2.6 billion dividend due to the uncertain financial outlook caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and would instead prioritise lowering debt.

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Thursday it was scrapping its $2.6 billion dividend due to the uncertain financial outlook caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and would instead prioritise lowering debt.

Glencore's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 13% to $4.8 billion in the six months to June compared to a year ago, beating the $4.3 billion expected by 14 analysts compiled by Vuma.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Julia Payne; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters