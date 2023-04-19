Glencore says willing to improve bid for Teck Resources

April 19 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Wednesday it was willing to improve its $22.5 billion takeover offer for Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO and would consider taking the offer to the Canadian miner's shareholders directly if Teck's board failed to engage.

