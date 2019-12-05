Glencore says UK fraud office opens probe into 'suspicions of bribery'

Global diversified miner Glencore Plc said on Thursday that Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into "suspicions of bribery" in the conduct of business at Glencore Group.

The SFO confirmed that it was investigating the conduct of business by the Glencore group of companies, its officials, employees, agents and associated persons.

Glencore said it will cooperate with the investigation.

The company's shares dropped 6% to 223.9 pence, pushing it to the bottom of London's bluechip index .FTSE.

