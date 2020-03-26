Glencore says larger operations not impacted by coronavirus

March 26 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC GLEN.L said on Thursday the multi-national miner's larger operations were not materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and related restrictions, but had halted operations at a number of its smaller assets.

The company said its Raglan nickel and Matagami zinc operations in Quebec, Canada will be on care and maintenance for the next three weeks.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.