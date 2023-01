LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A group of vandals attacked Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru around noon on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

Two company vehicles were burned and the area around the workers' housing was also hit, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Kylie Madry)

