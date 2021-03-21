Glencore says Australian nickel plant running at reduced production after outage

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Repair work is underway at Glencore PLC's Murrin Murrin nickel and cobalt plant in Western Australia following a component failure at an acid plant that left the facility running at reduced capacity, the miner said on Monday.

MELBOURNE, March 22 (Reuters) - Repair work is underway at Glencore PLC's GLEN.L Murrin Murrin nickel and cobalt plant in Western Australia following a component failure at an acid plant that left the facility running at reduced capacity, the miner said on Monday.

The facility is located about 880 kilometres (550 miles) east of Perth in the north-eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

"Operations at Murrin Murrin continue at a reduced capacity whilst repairs are being completed," a Glencore spokesman told Reuters.

Murrin Murrin produced 36,400 tonnes of nickel metal and 2,900 tonnes of cobalt in 2020.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Tom Daly; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters