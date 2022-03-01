Glencore reviews equity stakes in Russian companies En+ and Rosneft

March 1 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L said on Tuesday it is reviewing all its business activities in Russia including its equity stakes in aluminum and hydropower group En+ Group 074610.KS and oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM.

The London-listed miner has a 10.5% stake in EN+, majority owner of aluminum producer Rusal, and a 0.57% stake in Rosneft.

"We have no operational footprint in Russia and our trading exposure is not material for Glencore," it also said in a release.

(Reporting by Clara Denina)

