Glencore reinstates dividend as 2020 net debt drops

Helen Reid Reuters
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Glencore on Tuesday reinstated its dividend after net debt fell by 10% in its full-year 2020, helped by surging commodity prices in the second half

The commodities trader and miner which scrapped its dividend in August last year after a first-half loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said it is recommending a distribution of $0.12 per share.

