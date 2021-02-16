Glencore reinstates dividend as 2020 net debt drops

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L on Tuesday reinstated its dividend after net debt fell by 10% in its full-year 2020, helped by surging commodity prices in the second half

The commodities trader and miner which scrapped its dividend in August last year after a first-half loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said it is recommending a distribution of $0.12 per share.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.