Glencore Reaches Agreement With Congo To Address Consequences Of Group's Past Conduct

(RTTNews) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) has reached an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo covering all present and future claims arising from any alleged acts of corruption by the Group in the DRC between 2007 and 2018. Glencore International AG, on behalf of its Congolese-associated companies, will pay the DRC $180 million.

Kalidas Madhavpeddi, Chairman of Glencore, said: "Glencore is a long-standing investor in the DRC and is pleased to have reached this Agreement to address the consequences of its past conduct. Glencore has actively promoted its Ethics and Compliance Programme in the DRC in recent years."

