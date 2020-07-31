Glencore Raises FY EBIT Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) Friday reported 11 percent decline in its own sourced copper production for the half year, with 15 percent down slide in coal production.

Looking ahead, based on strong first-half performance, the Group said it now expects full year 2020 EBIT at the top end of its $2.2-$3.2 billion guidance range.

During the first half, Own sourced copper production was down by 11 percent to 588,100 tonnes, and Coal production slid by 15 percent to 58.1 million tonnes, mainly reflecting the Covid-19 related asset suspensions in Colombia.

Both Own sourced zinc production and Own sourced nickel production were in line with H1 2019 at 550,100 tonnes and 55,200 tonnes, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.