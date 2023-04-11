Glencore proposes cash component in bid for Teck

April 11 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Tuesday it has proposed to introduce a cash component to its previous all-share bid for Teck Resources TECKb.TO, saying certain Teck investors may prefer a full coal exit and others may not desire thermal coal exposure.

The London-listed miner said it has proposed that Teck shareholders would receive 24% of the combined metals group and $8.2 billion in cash.

