US Markets

Glencore proposes cash component in bid for Teck

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 11, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

April 11 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Tuesday it has proposed to introduce a cash component to its previous all-share bid for Teck Resources TECKb.TO, saying certain Teck investors may prefer a full coal exit and others may not desire thermal coal exposure.

The London-listed miner said it has proposed that Teck shareholders would receive 24% of the combined metals group and $8.2 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.